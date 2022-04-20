SHELTON - Cleo E. McCulla, 101, of Shelton, died Saturday, April 16. 2022, at her home.
Service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Shelton United Methodist Church with Pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will follow at the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Shelton United Methodist Church. The family requests casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department Aseracare Hospice of Kearney. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Cleo was born at Red Cloud on Aug. 22, 1920, to Van C. and Hazel V. (Fringer) Herrick. She was the eldest of five children. Cleo attended schools in Webster and Franklin counties and graduated from Franklin High School in 1937, and then attended Kearney State Teachers College.
On Oct. 19, 1941, Cleo married Frank McCulla in Seward. They lived in several communities before moving to Shelton in 1959. To this union daughter Kathy was born. Cleo worked for Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company for many years.
She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge for 65 years, Andrew Chapter No. 41 O.E.S. for 50 years, and the Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter Kathy of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Elverna Herrick of Franklin, Pinki Herrick of Georgetown, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and their families.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband Frank; brothers, Lowell, Cecil and Ithel; and sister Pauly.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.