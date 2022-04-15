Clifford "Cliff" Arnold, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney surrounded by family.
Services in Cliff's honor will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans' Honor Guard.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Cliff was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Omaha, son of Ned and Margaret (Filter) Arnold. His family soon settled in Grand Island where Cliff graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller.
On June 6, 1952, he married the mother of his children, Beverly Mendenhall. They spent 25 years together before her death on Sept. 28, 1971. Cliff then married Bonnie Breiner on June 18, 1977, and gained two stepchildren.
Cliff owned Canteen Vending until he retired in 1980. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He loved Husker football, playing slot machines, woodworking, collecting coins and puzzles.
His memory is cherished by his wife Bonnie; children, David (Marty) Arnold, Debra (Pat) O'Hara, Mary (Randy) George, Carol Castleberry, Barbara (Jonathan) McIntosh and Scott (Lisa) Osterholm; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Synhorst; sister-in-law Antonia Arnold; and numerous extended family and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Beverly; brothers, Ruben and Melvin; and grandson Nicholas McIntosh.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 15, 2022.