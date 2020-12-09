Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford W. "'Cliff'" Underwood
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
DONIPHAN - Clifford W. "Cliff" Underwood, 72, of Doniphan passed away suddenly Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with family at his side.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate a private family service and interment following at Cedar View Cemetery in Doniphan. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral service. Masks will be required.
Cliff was born April 4, 1948, the only son of Donald and Beulah (Golgert) Underwood.
A lifelong resident of Doniphan, Cliff graduated from Doniphan High School as the salutatorian of his class. As a young man, he excelled in academics, school activities and high school sports. He loved scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He continued his education at Kearney State College, appearing on the dean's list most semesters.
After graduation, he returned to Doniphan to work for Agricultural Services, Inc., for 19 years. He was instrumental in the startup of Aurora Cooperative in Doniphan and worked there as general manager for 29 years until his retirement. He was active in the community and served on the Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.
He married Sherrie Rahn on Dec. 24, 1987, in Grand Island. They made their home at Amick Acres. As a couple, they loved traveling, often making several trips a year. Like his parents, Cliff was an avid gardener. He was a fan of all sports, especially Nebraska football and women's volleyball.
He is survived by his wife Sherrie, her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Craig Carmin of Grand Island; and three grandchildren, Cadey, Asher and Brooklynn. He will be missed by many cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a stepson, Nicky Reznikov.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
You are encouraged to sign Cliff's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Have very fond memories of growing up with cousin Cliff in Doniphan. The bicycle trips to the Platte River and playing together on the Doniphan football team. Seems as if we always kept our parents guessing what we could get into next. Very sorry to hear of his passing.
Jim Treat
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Sheri He was a great guy always making me laugh Take care of yourself Prayers to you and your family
Darcy Spanel
December 9, 2020
Cliff was always available to help me help people. I have not been in touch with him for a long time, but I always knew if I need someone to talk to someone I was working with, Cliff was there. Peace to all of you.
Janice Rockwell
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cliff´s passing. Sending prayers to you and his family!
Brenda Nash (Stulken)
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Cliff. Sending prayers to you and the family. God Bless. He will be missed by so many.
Gary and Renee Schwieger
December 9, 2020
So sorry for the family´s loss. Our prayers are with you for God´s strength and peace during this difficult time.
Vicki, Carrie, and Nick Lepant
December 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cliff's passing. Cliff and I were long time classmates at Doniphan from Elementary thru High School - always competing for the top grades. Our sympathy to all friends and family.
Karen Lautenschlager Kissinger
December 6, 2020
Prayers to the family Cliff was a special person person. Will n missed
Shawna Hemmer
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Rosanna mostek
December 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy for you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time
joanne badura
December 6, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results