ALDA - Curtis "Curt" Malmberg, 68, of Alda, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A celebration in honor of Curt's life will be planned at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 26, 2021.
I wish to offer you my sympathy. A fond memory although not at a perfect time was the time we spent with your family when Justin was in the hospital. I have enjoyed you and your family´s Christmas catch-up letters during the years,
Carol Richardson
April 8, 2021
May he rest in peace. Diane you and your family are in my prayers.
Tori Bourland
March 27, 2021
Diane sorry for your loss of Curt. You and your loved ones are in my prayers.
Tim
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time I will miss him buying husker books just to win 25 dollars he was a good guy and a good friend he will be greatly missed.
April broxterman
March 26, 2021
To the Family of Curt,
Our hearts are heavy to learn of the passing of our friend and co-worker Curt. Please accept our deepest sympathy and know our thoughts and prayers will be with you.