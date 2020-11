SHELTON - Dale A. Whitefoot, 95, of Shelton died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A private family burial will take place in the Shelton Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.