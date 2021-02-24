Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Dale William Haller
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
MERNA - Dale William Haller, 77, of Merna, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Merna United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Merna United Methodist Church, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Jude's Children.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dale was born Oct. 14, 1943, at Litchfield to Leo Edward and Carrie (Obermiller) Haller. He grew up in Litchfield, graduating with the Class of 1961. He was baptized at the Christian Church in Litchfield at a young age.
On Aug. 5, 1962, Dale was united in marriage to Kathryn Mooney at the Christian Church. Three children, Kimberly Kay, Keri Jo and Scott Dale, were born to this union. They made their home in Ravenna, where Dale was employed by the Ravenna Grain Company. Dale and his family moved to Merna in 1971, where he worked for Farmers Coop Grain Company as general manager for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
Dale was the past director of Willow Island Central Non-Stock Coop, Ravenna, and Merna Fire Department, and was a member of the Merna United Methodist Church.
Dale enjoyed his many Merna coffee buddies, but he hadn't been able to attend since COVID hit. Some memories about Dale include grilling steaks for all his nieces, nephews and grandkids - "Juicy for Kelley Jo." Dale was the "High Kicker" at the hot tub party with grandchild Trev and buying old Lincoln cars for toooo much money. He was a great tomato farmer. Dale was tough on the outside but was a soft, caring and sharing grandpa.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Kathy, of Merna; his children and their spouses, Kim Haller of Lincoln, Keri and Robert Schneringer of Callaway and Scott and Shelly Haller of Central City; grandchildren, Dustin (Jackie) Haller of Deshler, Kellsy (Evan) Beshaler of Arnold, Eric Haller of Cedar Rapids, Kenzi Schneringer of Omaha, Clint (Meghan) Schneringer of Kearney and Ty Haller of Corpus Christi, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Jenna and Jude Haller, Kellen Schneringer and Jack Beshaler. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Sondra) Haller of New Haven, Conn.; a sister, VirJean Adams (Tom Burke) of Ainsworth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie and Leo; a brother, Dean Haller; a brother-in-law, Roger Adams; a nephew, Jason Adams; and a grandson, Trevor Haller.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary
Broken Bow, NE
Feb
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Merna United Methodist Church
Merna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Jeanne Coleman
March 12, 2021
Kathy, my prayers are with you. It was an honor to be Dale's doctor for many years. Gordon Hrnicek
gordon hrnicek
Friend
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Wish we could have attended in person.
Craig & Betsy Spanel
Friend
February 25, 2021
Tedd Schmitz and family. Praying for all. We Love you Dale
February 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lane and Rhonda Sommer
Classmate
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
mary fisher
Acquaintance
February 24, 2021
have great memories he come to aunt and uncle house edith and albert senff i was there nephew we had some good times to playing baseball also
dennis daddow
Friend
February 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
February 23, 2021
Condolences to the family. I sold seed for Holdrege Seed and Farm Supply in the 90's, and Dale was a seed dealer for me. I always liked his calm behavior when I came to settle up or order more seed. So sorry for your loss! RIP Dale!
Kelly Swanson
Friend
February 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dale was a great member of the neighborhood. We will miss him.
Peggy Adams Jensen
Neighbor
February 22, 2021
Love To Brother Dale and Family. Brother ,Friend, Life Long Buddy, R.I.P. Love & Peace ( untill ) We Meet again.
Jed Mooney
Brother
February 22, 2021
