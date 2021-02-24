MERNA - Dale William Haller, 77, of Merna, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Merna United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Merna United Methodist Church, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Jude's Children.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dale was born Oct. 14, 1943, at Litchfield to Leo Edward and Carrie (Obermiller) Haller. He grew up in Litchfield, graduating with the Class of 1961. He was baptized at the Christian Church in Litchfield at a young age.
On Aug. 5, 1962, Dale was united in marriage to Kathryn Mooney at the Christian Church. Three children, Kimberly Kay, Keri Jo and Scott Dale, were born to this union. They made their home in Ravenna, where Dale was employed by the Ravenna Grain Company. Dale and his family moved to Merna in 1971, where he worked for Farmers Coop Grain Company as general manager for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
Dale was the past director of Willow Island Central Non-Stock Coop, Ravenna, and Merna Fire Department, and was a member of the Merna United Methodist Church.
Dale enjoyed his many Merna coffee buddies, but he hadn't been able to attend since COVID hit. Some memories about Dale include grilling steaks for all his nieces, nephews and grandkids - "Juicy for Kelley Jo." Dale was the "High Kicker" at the hot tub party with grandchild Trev and buying old Lincoln cars for toooo much money. He was a great tomato farmer. Dale was tough on the outside but was a soft, caring and sharing grandpa.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Kathy, of Merna; his children and their spouses, Kim Haller of Lincoln, Keri and Robert Schneringer of Callaway and Scott and Shelly Haller of Central City; grandchildren, Dustin (Jackie) Haller of Deshler, Kellsy (Evan) Beshaler of Arnold, Eric Haller of Cedar Rapids, Kenzi Schneringer of Omaha, Clint (Meghan) Schneringer of Kearney and Ty Haller of Corpus Christi, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Jenna and Jude Haller, Kellen Schneringer and Jack Beshaler. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Sondra) Haller of New Haven, Conn.; a sister, VirJean Adams (Tom Burke) of Ainsworth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie and Leo; a brother, Dean Haller; a brother-in-law, Roger Adams; a nephew, Jason Adams; and a grandson, Trevor Haller.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.