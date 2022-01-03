Dale D. Krueger, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at The Villa at Crown Pointe in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. The Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill, with graveside military honors by A.L. Shipley American Legion Post 176 of Blue Hill and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be one hour before time of services at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Concordia College in Seward, Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul or Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dale was born in Adams County to Hugo and Johanna (Van Boening) Krueger on Nov. 14, 1930. He was baptized, confirmed and received into membership at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. He graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1948. In December 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. His last year of service was spent aboard the U.S.S. Epping Forest in the South Pacific and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged Oct. 29, 1954.
In 1956, he enrolled in the University of Nebraska and received a bachelor of science degree in soil science in January of 1960. He then worked for the Soil Conservation Service for two years.
After his parents retired, he and LaVelle returned to Blue Hill to tend the family farm while raising their four children. In 1985, he moved to Ord and worked for Farmers National Company. In August of 1985 he married Charlene.
He "retired" from Farmers National Company and began his new career in real estate until retirement in 2003. Dale and Charlene moved to St. Paul, where he really enjoyed tinkering on his antique tractors and Model T cars, coffee with his "crew" at his shop and cruising the lake on the pontoon boat. Because of health reasons they moved to Grand Island where they resided until 2020, when he moved into an assisted living in Omaha.
Over the years, he served on the Blue Hill School board and Farmers Coop Board, held various church offices, was a longtime member of the American Legion and VFW and was a director and stockholder of the Commercial Bank of Blue Hill.
He leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Charlene Krueger of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Lynette and Rick LaFond of Chandler, Ariz., and their daughters, Mackenzie LaFond and Minette and Brian Boyd; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Krueger of Omaha and their children, Samuel Krueger and Zachary Knot; son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Anne Krueger of Omaha and their children, Katherine, Jane and John Krueger; and daughter and son-in-law, Crissa and Tom Snider of Omaha and their children, Vance and Paige Snider; two stepdaughters and a son-in-law, Jamie and John Eberly of Auburn and their children, Milana and Paxton Eberly, and Shari Kriz and family of Glenvil; step granddaughter and her husband, Ashlee and Lance Duester of Grand Island and their children, Paislee, Lilly and Noah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Marcylene Krueger; a sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and William Classen; a niece, Julia (Classen) Prochaska; a sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Aloys Baeder; and nieces Debra, Rebecca and Millicent Baeder.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Dale's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.