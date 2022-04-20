Dale Lee Sheeks Sr., 80, of Grand Island, died Jan. 25, 2022, at Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life for Dale will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Dale was born July 20, 1941, in Grand Island to James and Ellen (Rounds) Sheeks. He grew up in Wood River and Grand Island graduating from Wood River High School. He entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 16, 1960, and was medically discharged. He was very proud of his service.
Dale worked at Kmart as a manager, Bartenbach's, was self-employed as a carpet layer, and worked several other odd jobs throughout his life.
He enjoyed motorcycles, pool, darts, country music and fishing. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved living for the day, and without hesitation would give the shirt off his back for his family and friends!
Dale will be missed and never forgotten forever.
Those left to cherish his memory are children, Dale Lee (Kathy) Sheeks Jr., Sherri Lemonds, Robyn (David) Osenga, Erin Oshel Wiseman; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James Donald Sheeks, Delbert Sheeks; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Donna (Jerry) Gewecke.
