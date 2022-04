Daniel Duane "Dan" Edwards, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Service and celebration of Dan's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be Wednesday at Gypsum Hill Cemetery at Salina, Kan.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 16, 2022.