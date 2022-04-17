Daniel Duane "Dan" Edwards, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Service and celebration of Dan's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will be Wednesday in Salina, Kan., at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.
Dan was born June 23, 1951, at Ainsworth, the son of Clifford and Beverly (Conrad) Edwards. His family moved many times during his childhood due to his father's job in dam construction. He made his final move to Grand Island around 1975.
Due to Dan's special needs, he was involved as a client with Mid-Nebraska Individual Services. He will be lovingly remembered as a happy individual. One of Dan's highlights was attending Third City Christian Church. He loved the church and Pastor Scott. His enjoyments included country music, collecting cars and visits to McDonald's. He was a Husker fan and especially loved watching "Walker Texas Ranger" on TV.
Those who cherish his memory include his brother, Clifford (Janice) Edwards of Kansas; sisters, Delia (Paul) DeMary of Central City and Carol Hyman of Salina, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Sheri, Kim, Nicole, Paula, Paul Tracy, Kelley, Kari, Rebecca and Jason; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-great-nephew, Gabriel.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 17, 2022.