Darlene Joy Kunze
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Darlene Joy Kunze, 78, of St. Paul started her journey to spend Christmas in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral in St. Paul. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. The family is requesting casual dress attire for the service.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rose Hill Cemetery, the St. Paul American Legion Building Fund or the donor's choice.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street PO Box 112, Saint Paul, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
