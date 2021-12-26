Darlene Joy Kunze, 78, of St. Paul started her journey to spend Christmas in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral in St. Paul. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. The family is requesting casual dress attire for the service.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rose Hill Cemetery, the St. Paul American Legion Building Fund or the donor's choice.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.