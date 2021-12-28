ST. PAUL - Darlene Joy Kunze, 78, of St. Paul, started her journey to spend Christmas in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. The family is requesting casual dress attire for the service.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rose Hill Cemetery, St. Paul American Legion Building Fund, or the donor's choice.
Darlene was born April 30, 1943, to Harold and Vera (Schmidt) Becker in Redfield, S.D. She grew up in Redfield and graduated from Redfield High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Kunze in 1996 in Reno, Nev. They moved from Oregon to Nebraska on Oct. 31, 2000, and made their home outside of St. Paul.
Darlene had various jobs waitressing and bartending, which allowed her to do what she enjoyed most in life, and that was "serving people." She worked at the Skyline Café and the St. Paul American Legion Club. Darlene loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the grandchildren play outside and ride the ATV's. Darlene and Ken also enjoyed going on fishing trips.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Kunze of St. Paul; two stepsons and a stepdaughter-in-law, Kenneth "Ken" Kunze, Jr. of St. Paul and Rodney and Kathy Kunze of Greensburg, Ind.; her step-grandchildren and their spouses, Lena and Aaron Nielsen of St. Paul, Allison Kunze of Greensburg, Ind., Alicia and Travis Buck of Greensburg, Ind., Zachary and Alana Kunze of Parkville, Mo., and Aaron Bell of Greensburg, Ind; step-great-grandchildren, Christopher Nielsen of St. Paul and Allee Mae Nielsen of St. Paul; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Karen Kunze of Vista, Calif., Marvin and Sandra Kunze of Lincoln, Bev Kunze of Owasso, Okla., Sharon and Dave White of Doniphan, Carolyn Kunze of Grand Island, Danny and Sue Kunze of Grand Island, Lori Kunze of Grand Island; and double cousin, Judy Baldwin of Sturgis, S.D.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vera Becker; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Darwin and Pat Becker and Duane Becker; three brothers-in-law, Donald Kunze, Jim Kunze and Dale Kunze; and a sister-in-law Diane Klinginsmith.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.