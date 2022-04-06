LINCOLN - Darlene L. Lehms, 91, of Lincoln, left this life to be with Jesus on Monday, April 4, 2022, at High Plains Alzheimer's Care Home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Ln, Lincoln, NE 68505, with a burial after the service at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials may be directed to the St. Andrews Church
Darlene was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Grand Island to John and Linda (Mathiesen) Pahl. She graduated from Grand Island High School in 1948.
She married Richard Lehms on Oct. 1, 1949, in Grand Island and had 65 1/2 years together until his death in 2015. They moved to Lincoln in 1961. They had a love of travel, drove to 48 states, and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii four times. They also took 15 other cruises as well as visiting Australia, Russia, China, Japan and Europe.
Darlene worked 30 years for the Lincoln Public Schools system and was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church and a member of the church's quilting group. She also had a love of reading and sewing.
Darlene is survived by her sons, Ron (Jan) Lehms of Waverly, Jeff (Lynne) Lehms of Lincoln; and daughter, Cathi (Mike) Wentink of North Platte; four granddaughters, Brittany (Kirk) Havranek, Cortney (Tyler) Denker, Lindsey (Miles) Weber and Hailey (fiancé, Ian Addison) Lehms, all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Blakely, Huxley and Rigley Havranek; Paxton, Kaia, and baby, due in June, Denker; Stetson and Sylvie Weber; brother, John Pahl of Fort Meyers, Fla.; and her beloved dog, Lucy – now of North Platte. As well as other family members, grand dogs and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; infant twin sister, Arlene; and older sister, Betty Bartholomew.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 6, 2022.