Darlene Deann Lenhart
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Darlene Deann (Tschetter) Lenhart, 80, of Central City died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with the Rev. Doug McHargue officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the church. Inurnment will be at the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Church in Central City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Darlene Deann was born on May 12, 1940, at her grandmother's home in Freeman, S.D., to Edmund J. and Susan Ann (Maendl) Tschetter. Darlene grew up in the Bryant, S.D., area until her family moved to Bellevue, where she graduated from Bellevue High School.
Following her graduation she worked for Felton Insurance Co. for five years.
She was then united in marriage to Howard Creston Lenhart at the Bellevue Christian Church on Jan. 3, 1960. Darlene and Howard remained in Bellevue from 1960 until 1969. During that time they cared for 23 foster children.
They moved to Orleans for six months where Howard started his own barber shop. In 1970, they moved to Central City. While in Central City, Darlene continued her love and care for children by running her own in-home daycare, where she cared for more than 50 children through the years. She especially loved getting to care for babies.
Darlene was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder, Deacon, Sunday achool superintendent and teacher for many years. She was also on the board at the Central City Senior Center.
She was very much a people person. She was always entertaining friends at her house, and playing cards. She also cherished her time with her family, from her long car rides with Howard, being the secretary of the Demolition Derby for many years, to playing keno, going to the casino, and getting together with her three special friends.
Her greatest joy and love was for her family. Her husband Howard, their children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter meant everything to Darlene.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kip (Sheila) Lenhart of Central City and Terra Lenhart of O'Neill; brother, Mel Roy (Gilda) Tschetter of St. Jo, Mich; special friends, Janice Tschetter and Sid Buller; grandchildren, Kameron (Leah) Lenhart, Creston Buller, Kolby (Carli) Lenhart, Brooke Buller, and A.J. Buller; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Lenhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; and daughter, Sandra Marie Lenhart.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Presbyterian Church
Central City, NE
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
United Presbyterian Church
Central City, NE
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So for your loss, prayers to you and the family. Remember them when they were friends with my parents Erich & Ruby Harbart and Jaycees. Howard also cut my Dad's and my Brother's [Vernon] hair.
Rodney & Debbie [Harbart] Meyer
February 28, 2021
God´s peace & comfort to all her loved ones. May the memories of happier times be with you all.
Beryl Magnusson Kohtz
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I want to extend my sympathy to the Lenhardt Family
Sonia Holbrook
February 23, 2021
