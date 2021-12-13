Menu
Darlene A. Spotanski
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - Loup City
123 N. 7th Street
Loup City, NE
LOUP CITY - Darlene A. Spotanski, 79, of Loup City, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
Loup City, NE
Dec
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
Loup City, NE
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
Loup City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - Loup City
