LOUP CITY - Darlene A. Spotanski, 79, of Loup City, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2021.