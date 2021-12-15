LOUP CITY - Darlene A. Spotanski, 79, of Loup City, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

Darlene was born on March 19, 1942, at Chapman, the daughter of Frank J. and Josephine M. (Klimek) Dembowski. She lived with her parents and sisters in several area communities and graduated from Farwell High School in 1960. After graduating she worked at Nesiba's Café in St. Paul.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alozy M. Spotanski on April 25, 1962, at Loup City. The couple lived, farmed and raised their seven children in the Ashton area. Over the years she worked at King's Variety in Loup City, Jack & Jill/Hometown Market in St. Paul, and also waitressed part-time at the Golden Nugget in Boelus and Skyline Café in St. Paul. The couple moved into Loup City a little over ten years ago, where they lived the rest of her life.

Darlene was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton where she was active in the CCW and taught CCD classes. After moving to Loup City, she was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church and its CCW. She was also a member of the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton.

She enjoyed decorating cakes, baking pies and rolls, playing cards and BINGO and dancing and traveling with Alozy. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Alozy of Loup City; children and spouses, Mark and Teresa Spotanski of Sweetwater, Karen Spotanski of Ashton, Melanie and Tim Jonak of Rockville, Michele and Glen Killion of St. Paul, Mitch and Jodi Spotanski of Loup City, Maria and Mike Curlo of Ashton and Marti Jo and Lance Heikel of Hazard; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Deana Kole and her friend, Leon Parrish of St. Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Spotanski of March 15, 2020; and sisters, Doris Sack and Delores Valasek.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Darlene's family by visiting.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.