GREELEY - Darlene D. Swanson, 90, of Greeley passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Greeley United Methodist Church. Pastors Arsene Lumami and Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Greeley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 1, 2021.