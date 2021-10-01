Menu
Darlene D. Swanson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home
103 S Galway St
Greeley, NE
GREELEY - Darlene D. Swanson, 90, of Greeley passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Greeley United Methodist Church. Pastors Arsene Lumami and Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Greeley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greeley United Methodist Church
102 East Curran Avenue, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Greeley United Methodist Church
102 East Curran Avenue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home
