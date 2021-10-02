Menu
Darlene D. Swanson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home
103 S Galway St
Greeley, NE
GREELEY - Darlene D. Swanson, 90, of Greeley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Greeley United Methodist Church. Pastors Arsene Lumami and Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be at the Greeley Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Doris was born Aug. 30, 1931, at Humphrey to William and Edna (Koch) Janssen. She grew up in rural Platte Center, then moved to Grand Island where she graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1950.
On March 24, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Clyde Swanson at Grand Island. The couple resided northwest of Greeley where they farmed and raised their children.
Clyde passed away in December 1983, and Darlene moved into Greeley. In 2017, she became a resident at Greeley Assisted Living until her passing.
Darlene was a member of the Greeley United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.
Darlene enjoyed watching game shows and sports, especially the Royals and Huskers. She played bingo, cards and did word search puzzles. She especially treasured the time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis of Greeley, Roger and Dayna of Oklahoma and Earl and Amelia of Grand Island; three daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Paul Coan of Minnesota, Connie and Wally Ray of Alabama and Carey and Denny Bernt of Spalding; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Dodie Janssen of Tennessee; and a sister, Donna Kurtz of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; and four sisters, Sally Rodgers, Maxine Messer, Luetta Smith and Lois Johnson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greeley United Methodist Church
102 East Curran Avenue, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Greeley United Methodist Church
102 East Curran Avenue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home
