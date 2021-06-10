WOOD RIVER - Darrel Lee Gloe, 83, of Wood River died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Craig Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, also at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Darrel was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Wood River to Rudolph and Mildred (Kunz) Gloe. He grew up in Wood River and graduated from Wood River High School with the Class of 1955.
He was united in marriage to Sharon Wiese on Feb. 21, 1960, at the Wood River Presbyterian Church. After that the couple lived on the farm they worked together for the rest of his life.
He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, where he volunteered his time and talents to serve the Lord and his neighbor.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon; son, Michael Gloe; daughter, Deanna Deegan; and grandsons, Alex and Mark Deegan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Duane Gloe.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 10, 2021.