WOOD RIVER - Darrel L. Gloe, 83, of Wood River, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home - Wood River. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.
So sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers with you all!!
Dave & Julie Ogden
June 13, 2021
Sharon,
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I have many fond memories of working alongside
Darrel. He was a good man, always fun to be around and so kind to me.
Max L Conroy
Work
June 11, 2021
Deanna, Michael, Sharon and family
My sympathy and prayers to you all.
Gloria Dolton
June 11, 2021
My condolences to the family. So sorry for your loss.
Shirley Horst
June 10, 2021
Sending my sympathy to Sharon and the children and grandchildren.
Alice Lorenzen Eades
Family
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May God give you the strength to ride through your grief. May you find comfort in each other and your faith!
Eddie and Miriam (Boroff) Burchfield
June 10, 2021
May the Lord comfort you and give you the Peace only He can give.
Cheryl (Krolikowski) Jones
Other
June 9, 2021
Sharon, Deanna, Mike....we have such wonderful memories of your family. Darrel was one of the kindest men I knew. We are truly saddened by his passing. May God´s love give you comfort and strength as you walk through this difficult time. We send our love to you all.
John & Dixie Torres
Friend
June 9, 2021
Condolences to the Gloe Family. He was remembered Sat by the Class of `55.