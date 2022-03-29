Darrell R. Anderson, 90, of Grand Island, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Gollaher Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Darrell was born Sept. 21, 1931, at Grand Island to Alton C. and Olga C. (Henne) Anderson. He grew up and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1951.
Darrell married Verna Boltz, the love of his life, on June 15, 1952, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island. Darrell worked as a tool and die maker at New Holland for 25 years. He retired in 1991.
Darrell was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Eagles, Saddle Club and the American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and dancing.
He is survived by his wife, Verna, of Grand Island; three daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Anderson of Lincoln, Cindy and Scott Lane of Grand Island and Janie Kelley of Central City; one son, Rick Anderson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Josh (Annie) Lane, Jared (Katie) Lane, Jake (Hailey) Lane, Melissa Lamberson, Jeremy and Taylor Anderson, and Amber and Jessica Kelley; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger L. Anderson of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris (Louie) Zuehlke; brother, Robert A. (Shirley) Anderson; a granddaughter, Jenna Mae Trotter; a sister-in-law, Karen Anderson; and a son-in-law, Mike Kelley.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 29, 2022.