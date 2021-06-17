Menu
David William Howells
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
David Howells, 62, of Grand Island died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home, with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
David William was born on Nov. 9, 1958, in Trenton, N.J., to Leonard and Eleanor (Zelinski) Howell. He grew up in Detroit, Mich. He attended St. Andrews Elementary and Frank D. Cody High School. He entered the United States Navy on April 29, 1977, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 7, 1978.
David enjoyed playing golf, basketball and tennis, and betting with the bookie. He liked watching Nascar and cheering on the Wolverines while eating his M&Ms and giving crap about the Bug Eaters. David also had a big heart and liked spending money on other people.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Mary Bauman; sons, Chad, Eric (April) and Mitch; grandchildren, Aisiia, Reed, Noah, Dominic, Karter and Oliver; and siblings, Andrew, Linda, Janet, Mike, Kathy and Sandy.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember playing golf for the first time with Dave in alda Nebraska he was my friend I will truly miss him
Tennessee
Friend
August 1, 2021
Eric- I am so sorry for your loss and the family. May the Peace from above be your comfort. Hugs-
Debbie Krugman
June 17, 2021
