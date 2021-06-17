David Howells, 62, of Grand Island died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home, with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
David William was born on Nov. 9, 1958, in Trenton, N.J., to Leonard and Eleanor (Zelinski) Howell. He grew up in Detroit, Mich. He attended St. Andrews Elementary and Frank D. Cody High School. He entered the United States Navy on April 29, 1977, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 7, 1978.
David enjoyed playing golf, basketball and tennis, and betting with the bookie. He liked watching Nascar and cheering on the Wolverines while eating his M&Ms and giving crap about the Bug Eaters. David also had a big heart and liked spending money on other people.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Mary Bauman; sons, Chad, Eric (April) and Mitch; grandchildren, Aisiia, Reed, Noah, Dominic, Karter and Oliver; and siblings, Andrew, Linda, Janet, Mike, Kathy and Sandy.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 17, 2021.