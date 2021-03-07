I first met Dave in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska in 1961. There were 6 guys from Grand Island and 2 of us from Hastings that rented a 6 bedroom house at 17th and L, walking distance to the campus. Dave was not one of the 6 but was one of their friends and he spent quite a bit of time at the house (studying of course!). At the end of the 1st semester one of the guys moved out and Dave moved in, sharing a bedroom with Larry Willis. I moved to another apartment the next year and don't think I saw Dave again until about 40 years ago at a Bay Area Huskers function in Hayward. Tom Osborne was the keynote speaker so there was a large turnout. We both were surprised to see each other because we hadn't been in touch since college. From that point on we saw each other several times a year at the Husker functions or getting together for lunch while I was working in Sunnyvale before I retired in 2002. Dave was the driving force for the Bay Area Huskers organization where he served as president for many years. He was a fun guy to be around and had many friends of which I was fortunate to be one. We always enjoyed sharing emails and lots of stories.



I offer my sincere condolences to Dave's family. The loss of a loved one is always very difficult. I'm sure you have many good memories of him to keep in your heart. Hopefully, those memories of him will help you through the grieving process.

Dick Kistler Friend March 6, 2021