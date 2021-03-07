SANTA CLARA, Calif. - On the morning of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, David Robert Pegg of Santa Clara passed away at the age of 78. David, born in Grand Island, was a proud Nebraskan at heart despite his decades of California living, always maintaining that friendly midwestern charm and approachability. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, and a former member of the National Guard. At his best, he loved cheering on the Huskers, exercising and socializing with his aqua aerobics classes at the Northwest YMCA in Cupertino, eating a slice of Amici's pizza and being the guy to always remember a birthday and send a funny card. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Lisa; second daughter, Holly; son, Trevor; granddaughter, Skylar Twesten; and daughter-in-law, Catherine Reyes. David will be missed by his family and friends as his impact on them was manifold. As his son writing this, I want him to know he was loved more than he can ever know and that he will always be cherished and remembered fondly. Love you, Pop.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Just sent an email wishing Dave Happy Birthday but it came back as no longer valid. We worked together for many years with the Bay Area Nebraska Alumnae Club.
Mary Ann Behlen Hruska
Friend
April 9, 2021
I just sent a birthday email today and was told the address was no longer valid. On a hunch (at our age it's a frequent hunch) I googled and am sadly writing this. We worked together for many years with the Bay Area Nebraska alum club.
Mary Ann Behlen Hruska
Friend
April 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss your Grandparents were my Grandparents best friends. I remember your dad when he was younger He was a wonderful man.
Darcy Frauen (Spanel)
March 9, 2021
So sorry to read of Dave´s passing! I was from Grand Island and lived around the corner from Pegg´s on Sycamore Street. My parents knew Dave´s parents and my cousin, Mark Sipple, was a good friend of his. I dated Dave in the summer and early fall of 1965 and we went to a Dave Brubeck Concert on the lawn near Sheldon Art Gallery while I was a student at Nebraska Wesleyan. It is a fond memory. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Jerri Reher Haussler
March 7, 2021
Memories of square dances where
David and I attended as children. Our parents dancing away the evening. One May Day David brought a May Basket for me, I was too embarrassed to open the door( one was to chase that person and steel a kiss! Suppose we were about
8 and 9 years old) Rest In Peace David
Korlyn Grosch
March 7, 2021
I first met Dave in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska in 1961. There were 6 guys from Grand Island and 2 of us from Hastings that rented a 6 bedroom house at 17th and L, walking distance to the campus. Dave was not one of the 6 but was one of their friends and he spent quite a bit of time at the house (studying of course!). At the end of the 1st semester one of the guys moved out and Dave moved in, sharing a bedroom with Larry Willis. I moved to another apartment the next year and don't think I saw Dave again until about 40 years ago at a Bay Area Huskers function in Hayward. Tom Osborne was the keynote speaker so there was a large turnout. We both were surprised to see each other because we hadn't been in touch since college. From that point on we saw each other several times a year at the Husker functions or getting together for lunch while I was working in Sunnyvale before I retired in 2002. Dave was the driving force for the Bay Area Huskers organization where he served as president for many years. He was a fun guy to be around and had many friends of which I was fortunate to be one. We always enjoyed sharing emails and lots of stories.
I offer my sincere condolences to Dave's family. The loss of a loved one is always very difficult. I'm sure you have many good memories of him to keep in your heart. Hopefully, those memories of him will help you through the grieving process.
Dick Kistler
Friend
March 6, 2021
I first met Dave when we were both employed by Bankers Life Nebraska, an insurance company in Lincoln. (Now Ameritas Life Ins Corp.) We shared a Grand Island, NE, connection and my parents knew Dave's parents.
Dave and I only worked together for about a month before he returned to the University of Nebraska for some additional schooling. We continued our friendship for over 50 years, and I have some great memories of him. May the memories his family has help sustain you during this difficult period, and please know that our prayers, thoughts, and deepest sympathies are with all of you.