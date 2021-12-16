Menu
David L. "Thunder" Thuernagle
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
David L. "Thunder" Thuernagle, 66, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Private family graveside service will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery. You are encouraged to sign Thunder's guestbook at www.curranfuenralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Thunder was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Grand Island. He is the son of Herbert H. and Isobel A. "Patty" (Krieger) Thuernagle. He attended West Lawn Elementary, Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1974. As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts and proudly attained the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation Thunder was employed by the Conagra flour mill for a short time. He then began his career at New Holland in January 1975, working until his retirement in January 2011.
Thunder enjoyed poker, pickle cards, football and golf. He especially enjoyed happy hour with his many BT's friends.
Survivors of his immediate family include his brothers, Steve (Charla) Thuernagle and Bill (Tina) Thuernagle, all of Grand Island, and many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am truly so sorry for your, and everybody's loss of this super gentle-man. What a great guy....friend...and once upon a time roommate he was......gone too soon!
Lori Bohnart-Maes
January 1, 2022
Well dang. This one hurts, I´ve known Dave since we were kids, probably at West Lawn. He was always smiling. Condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P.
Kevin Brase
December 19, 2021
I will miss you my friend, Melanie
Melanie Norman
Friend
December 17, 2021
To The Family of David (Thunder) Thuernagle , You All are in Our Thoughts & Prayers at This Sad & Difficult Time, Our Deepest Sympathy With The Passing of Thunder. He was A Wonderful, Caring Man and We Always Enjoyed Visiting With Him At BT´s. So much Fun . He will be missed by all. Sincerely , Scott & Mary Bosselman Sahling
Mary & Scott Sahling
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry to read an obituary of a friend of years gone by. We all had some good times, and memories shared for sure! Dave was a guy I never saw mad or angry, always wore a smile and had a big heart. You will be fondly remembered. To your friends and your Brothers my sympathy to you while you grieve.
Kim Stoltenberg/McBride
Friend
December 17, 2021
Rest in Peace my Friend you Will be Missed
larry Valdez
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Vicki Pontious Imus
December 16, 2021
Thunder was a big teddy bear with a kind heart. Sorry to see of his passing.
Linda Hardy
December 16, 2021
so sorry for your loss.Was always fun. He wiil be missed
jerry florez
Friend
December 16, 2021
Sorry to hear about Dave. Whenever I would visit GI I would stop by and enjoy a beer and visit with Dave. May he RIP.
Larry Field
December 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Thunder! We worked with him at CNH. He was such a kind person and will be missed by many! RIP Thunder!! Steve & Kathy Powell
Steve & Kathy Powell
December 16, 2021
