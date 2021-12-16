David L. "Thunder" Thuernagle, 66, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Private family graveside service will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery. You are encouraged to sign Thunder's guestbook at www.curranfuenralchapel.com
under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Thunder was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Grand Island. He is the son of Herbert H. and Isobel A. "Patty" (Krieger) Thuernagle. He attended West Lawn Elementary, Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1974. As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts and proudly attained the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation Thunder was employed by the Conagra flour mill for a short time. He then began his career at New Holland in January 1975, working until his retirement in January 2011.
Thunder enjoyed poker, pickle cards, football and golf. He especially enjoyed happy hour with his many BT's friends.
Survivors of his immediate family include his brothers, Steve (Charla) Thuernagle and Bill (Tina) Thuernagle, all of Grand Island, and many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.