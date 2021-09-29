Deanne "Dee" E. Gosda, 69, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at home.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.
Dee was born on March 18, 1952, in Stromsburg to Clarence and Lois (Anderson) Meerkatz. She grew up on the family farm in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1970. She then went on to Spencer School of Business and earned her degree in accounting and insurance.
On June 27, 1987, Dee was united in marriage to Vern Gosda. Together they made their home in Grand Island, where she was employed by RRMH Insurance Agency for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. After retirement, Dee worked part-time for O'Hara's Plumbing.
Dee was a member of United Congregational Church. In her spare time, Dee enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, watching her grandkids play sports, and going to the cabin at the lake in Kansas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Vern; children, Chad (Mandy) Hurley and Travis (Terasina) Hurley; grandchildren, Brayden (Grace) Hurley and Brock Hurley; sister-in-law, Suzy Meerkatz; and several nieces and nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ronald, Kenny and Leon.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.