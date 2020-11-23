KEARNEY - Deb Matson, 60, of Kearney passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with Pastor Brian Klein officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Debra Kay was born May 28, 1960, in Columbus, to Frank and Rowena (Wooten) Livingston. She was raised in Albion, where she attended Albion High School, graduating with the class of 1978. Deb was united in marriage to James Matson in St. Edward. The couple moved to Grand Island, where she worked at Head Start for 12 years. They later moved to Kearney where Deb was employed by Speedy Mart for 10 years. She enjoyed crafting, camping, riding motorcycles and traveling.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, James Matson of Kearney; sons, David Matson and significant other Samantha Gilham of Kearney, and Jimmy Matson and significant other Sarah Tullis of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Joshua, Damien, Mikenna, Cade, Kaylea and Ariha Matson; siblings, Virginia (Dave) Giddings of Dallas, Margaret Kelly of Albion, Ann (Perry) Stultz of St. Edward and David Livingston of Central City; brother-in-law Jack Freeze of Creston, Iowa; ex-daughter-in-law Heidi Wisdom of Lone Jack, Mo.; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Russel Flamme and Kathy Freeze.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.