HENDERSON - Deborah Homolka, 66, of Henderson died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Henderson Healthcare in Henderson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island. Pastor Tim Rust will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 11, 2021.