GREELEY - Debra "Debbie" Glenn, 65, of Greeley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family has requested casual dress for the service.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.
Debbie was born April 13, 1956, at Greeley, the daughter of Thomas and Fern (McIntosh) Buck. She was raised near Greeley and enjoyed caring for the land, for a time as a farmer's wife and working in a local greenhouse. Debbie was never idle and stayed busy canning produce from her garden. She enjoyed baking and cooking, sewing crafts and clothes and sharing her heart in her poems and children's stories. She above all loved and cared for her family,
Debbie is survived by her children, Christina Glenn of Iowa and Steven Glenn of Montana; granddaughters, Sylvia and Savanna; sister, Bonnie Fuller of Lincoln; brothers, Dan (Beth) Buck of Lincoln, Jerry Buck of McKinney, Texas, David, John and Keith Buck of Greeley, and Jim Buck of Fullerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Buck.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 9, 2022.