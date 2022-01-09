Menu
Debra "Debbie" Glenn
GREELEY - Debra "Debbie" Glenn, 65, of Greeley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family has requested casual dress for the service.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Debbie was born April 13, 1956, at Greeley, the daughter of Thomas and Fern (McIntosh) Buck. She was raised near Greeley and enjoyed caring for the land, for a time as a farmer's wife and working in a local greenhouse. Debbie was never idle and stayed busy canning produce from her garden. She enjoyed baking and cooking, sewing crafts and clothes and sharing her heart in her poems and children's stories. She above all loved and cared for her family,
Debbie is survived by her children, Christina Glenn of Iowa and Steven Glenn of Montana; granddaughters, Sylvia and Savanna; sister, Bonnie Fuller of Lincoln; brothers, Dan (Beth) Buck of Lincoln, Jerry Buck of McKinney, Texas, David, John and Keith Buck of Greeley, and Jim Buck of Fullerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Buck.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be very missed Debbie I liked your home made cookies and your bread we all going too miss you
Carlena
Family
January 16, 2022
Thank you for the home cooked meals, the mended clothes, giving me a place to be, & putting up with all of my shenanigans. You never ask for anything in return. The kindness that you showed others is an example that I should try to live by.
Jonathan
January 13, 2022
Aunt Debbie you will be missed by many. I will miss being able to come up and visit with you and all the kitties you had. Now you can be at peace and enjoy your conversations with Grandma & Grandpa. Love you
Stacey
January 9, 2022
