Delores Hurt
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Delores A. Hurt, 88, of Kearney, died Oct. 6, 2021, at Genoa Long Term Care in Genoa.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sean & Dana Streff
Friend
October 11, 2021
Knowing God has a plan for each of us doesn't make this any easier. Know you all our kept in Prayers... w/Love Nina, Trey, Nyna Lauren & James
Nina Crews
October 11, 2021
