KEARNEY - Delores A. Hurt, 88, of Kearney, died Oct. 6, 2021, at Genoa Long Term Care in Genoa.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
