Delores Lorraine Omel, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Heritage at Sagewood.

Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 17, 2022.