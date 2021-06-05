Menu
Denise L. Hill
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
HASTINGS - Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings went home to our Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, from her home.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be in Juniata Cemetery at Juniata.
Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Crossroads Mission Avenue. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Denise was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Hastings to Myron and Jolene (Hunt) Richardson. She received her associate's degree from Central Community College in Grand Island. Denise married Kenneth R. Hill on June 12, 1982, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2018.
Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked in the call center for Cabella's for many years until her retirement. A loving and generous soul, she will be forever missed by those that loved her.
Survivors include her son and spouse, Jerry and Kelly Parks of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Justin Parks, Tristan Parks and Colby Parks; great-granddaughter, Emberly Parks; sister, Terri Siebrass of Hastings; brother, Michael Richardson of Denver, Colo.; father and stepmother, Myron and Jeannie Richardson of Stamford; uncle and aunts, John and Linda Hunt of Hastings and Judy Rader of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Jolene M. Richardson; husband, Kenneth R. Hill; and brother, Mark A. Richardson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Service
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1225 N. Elm Ave, Hastings, NE
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Butler Volland Chapel
1225 N Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to send my condolences for your lost. Ken, and Denise were very good friends over the years. We watched a lot of HUSKER football together, and enjoyed BBQ´s together and their company. I will miss her, and the good Memories they helped us create together. Sincerely Robert Braesch
Robert Braesch
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results