HOLDREGE - Dennis D. Anderson, 70 of Holdrege, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege. Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.
Dennis and Penny have been great friends When I needed someone to lend a ear they were there and Dennis would always give me something to laugh about. Will miss my friend and be glad to see him again in Heaven
David Christenbury
Friend
December 15, 2021
Prayers for all the families. May God be walking right next to you in the coming months.