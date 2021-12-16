Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
HOLDREGE - Dennis D. Anderson, 70, of Holdrege died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Baptist Church, 2110 Sunset Drive in Holdrege. Dr. Harold J. Berry will officiate. A reception will follow at the Banquet Room at the Rodeway Inn, 420 Broadway St. in Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacbosengreenway.com.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dennis and Penny have been great friends When I needed someone to lend a ear they were there and Dennis would always give me something to laugh about. Will miss my friend and be glad to see him again in Heaven
David Christenbury
Friend
December 15, 2021
Prayers for all the families. May God be walking right next to you in the coming months.
Don and Karen Hendrickson
Family
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results