HOLDREGE - Dennis D. Anderson, 70, of Holdrege died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Baptist Church, 2110 Sunset Drive in Holdrege. Dr. Harold J. Berry will officiate. A reception will follow at the Banquet Room at the Rodeway Inn, 420 Broadway St. in Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.