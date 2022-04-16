Dennis Alan Fries, 69, of Grand Island, formerly of Cairo, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.
Dennis was born Oct. 27, 1952, in St. Paul to Lyle and Dora Jean (Reimers) Fries. Dennis went to District 16 then graduated from Centura High School with the class of 1971.
Dennis married Loretta (Palacz) Fries on May 27, 1972, in Wood River.
Dennis went to college at the University of Nebraska at Curtis for ag production and graduated in May 1973, after working for Thelen Grain of Wood River and the family farm in Dannebrog. In 1984 he started working for USDA Department of Food and Safety. After 32 years he retired and enjoyed his reclining chair, seeing his kids and grandkids and great-grandkids.
Dennis enjoyed playing cards, watching Nebraska football, hunting, fishing, golfing, driving around and talking and cutting wood.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Loretta of Grand Island; three sons, Dale (Heidi) Fries of Lincoln, Michael (Lynette) Fries of Dunbar, Soren "Sam" (Kelly) Fries of Florida; daughter, Becky (Tim) Lowe of Cairo; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Butch) Hurst of Grand Island, Linda (Dan) Mostek of Boelus; brothers, Daniel (Ophelia) Fries of Colorado, Bill (Shelly) Fries of Grand Island, Jim (Monica) Fries of Dannebrog; aunt Jessica Kiser; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leonard and Verna Palacz; stepgranddaughter Lynette Davidson, and a stepgreat-granddaughter Brailynn Bryant.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 16, 2022.