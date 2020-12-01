ALDA - Dennis Galen Keas, 70, of Alda passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Babels Barn in Wood River, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Cameron Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials can be sent to the family for later designation.

Galen, aka Keazo, was born May 12, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was educated in a one-room school house at District 8 South Rural School. He graduated from Garden County High School in Oshkosh.

Galen was a true patriot and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict.

Galen married his high school sweetheart, Lois J. Merlo, on Sept. 23, 1972, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. To their union, four daughters were born. Galen loved and was very proud of his 11 grandchildren.

Galen always gave 110% to everything he set his mind to. He successfully raced cars for 12 years. Galen later changed his focus to becoming an avid bowler. He was inducted into the Nebraska Bowler Hall of Fame, as well as the Grand Island and Youth Bowler Hall of Fame. He founded the Grand Island Youth Bowler of the Year Tournament, now in its 32nd year. Three of Galen's daughters attended college with bowling scholarships.

Galen retired from New Holland after 33 years. He then started Galen's Pro Shop and Internet Sales while working at Hornady Manufacturing. In April 2018, he and business partner, Jerry Pomplun, purchased Westside Lanes Bowling Center in Grand Island. Galen tackled his new business with years of knowledge, a new sense of purpose and relentless energy! Galen and Jerry spent the last two years making monumental upgrades to the business.

Galen's dream was to always become a professional bowler. He achieved this by bowling on the Senior Professional Bowling Tour and making friendships across the nation. He enjoyed bowling in the National Bowling Tournament with his daughters and their spouses. After purchasing their motor home, Lois also enjoyed traveling to these tournaments with him.

Galen enjoyed having his family together at their lake house at Lake McConaughy. He was a good sport about participating in the Keas family Olympics, sitting around the fire pit, jet skiing, and telling stories. He also was quite a passionate spectator of the Huskers.

Galen was a strong brother in Christ. He traveled to Louisiana to minister on the streets of Mardi Gras with No Greater Love Ministries and helped carry the cross across Grand Island on Good Friday. He served at the Christmas community dinner at St. Pauls Lutheran Church for many years. He took pride in coaching his girls in softball and then later umpiring high school softball. Galen volunteered in the Big Brothers program and was a proud member of the NRA.

Galen is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters, Laura (Jared) Kerkman, Kelly (Mitch) Lahm, Crystal (Nate) Johnson and Sarah (Ben) Halkyard; and 11 grandchildren, Elle, Trevor, Justice, Faith, Xander, Natalie, Preston, Izaiah, Alex, Brooks and Graycie.

Galen was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Keas, Donald and Geraldine McCormick; brothers-in-law, Jim Jessen and Greg Rehm; son-in-law, Tony Shield; niece, Anna Rehm; and nephew, Stormy Jessen.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.