LOUP CITY - Dennis Maciejewski, 91, of Loup City, loving husband and father of six children, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.
Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary to be held at 4. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for the visitation, rosary and Mass. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for the Maciejewski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.