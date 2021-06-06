ORD - Dennis G. Maly, 64, of rural Ord passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln, due to injuries from a farm accident.

Mr. Maly's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Casual attire is requested.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis was born Nov. 23, 1956, at Ord to Frank and Mildred (Cone) Maly. He was raised on the family farm eight miles northeast of Ord in the Springdale Township of Valley County and attended Springdale Country School and graduated from Ord High School in 1974.

Dennis ranched and farmed his entire life on the family farm northeast of Ord. He had a passion for ranching and cattle. In his younger days he broke horses, trapped and hunted with his neighborhood friends. Dennis enjoyed horses and attending Pitzer's Horse Sale and bull sales.

Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Arnold Vialpando of Wood River; a niece, Heather Miller (Travis) of Gothenburg; a nephew, Jay Vialpando (Christa) of Wood River; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyson Miller (Shelby), Jayden Miller, Dakota Miller, Cameron Vialpando and Jocelyn Vialpando; two great-great-nieces; and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Joe Vialpando; and a niece, Abbie Vialpando.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.