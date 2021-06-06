ORD - Dennis G. Maly, 64, of rural Ord passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln, due to injuries from a farm accident. Mr. Maly's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Casual attire is requested. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Dennis was born Nov. 23, 1956, at Ord to Frank and Mildred (Cone) Maly. He was raised on the family farm eight miles northeast of Ord in the Springdale Township of Valley County and attended Springdale Country School and graduated from Ord High School in 1974. Dennis ranched and farmed his entire life on the family farm northeast of Ord. He had a passion for ranching and cattle. In his younger days he broke horses, trapped and hunted with his neighborhood friends. Dennis enjoyed horses and attending Pitzer's Horse Sale and bull sales. Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Arnold Vialpando of Wood River; a niece, Heather Miller (Travis) of Gothenburg; a nephew, Jay Vialpando (Christa) of Wood River; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyson Miller (Shelby), Jayden Miller, Dakota Miller, Cameron Vialpando and Jocelyn Vialpando; two great-great-nieces; and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Joe Vialpando; and a niece, Abbie Vialpando.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.
Dennis and I knew each other well, we purchased his steers almost every year for last 20 years, whenever they sold he would come and say thank you, we develope a good friendship and I would call him or he would call me several times a year just to see how things were going, I know this is late but I just didn’t know of his passing, my sympathy to his family, he was a good man.
Daniel Thoene
Friend
October 18, 2021
Though I didn't know Dennis very well, I always enjoyed seeing him when we saw his parents. May God be with you and comfort and strengthen you through this difficult time.
Carol Plate
June 10, 2021
Dennis was a classmate and very good friend during our high school years. We worked many hours together farming and ranching on the Plate Ranch. I'll forever remember our deer hunting experiences. RIP my friend.
Kip Leggett
Friend
June 10, 2021
My Uncle was an amazing source of strength for me. He helped shaped me into the person I am today. My heart is broken to lose him. I´m not sure what life looks like without him here to guide me. I will miss him every day. Every, single day!!
Heather
Family
June 6, 2021
I remember Dennis from our years together at the Springdale rural school, and in the Sumdale 4-H club. We both showed livestock at the Valley Country Fair through the 4-H program. —- Gary
Gary Valasek
Acquaintance
June 5, 2021
We extend our heartfelt condolences to you all. He will be missed by so many especially by us. He was such a kind and dear soul. May he Rest In Peace
Shannon Peterson
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dennis was a great cousin of myself and my brother and farmed our farm ground for many years. He will be dearly missed. Rip Dennis, thoughts and prayers go out to his family.