ST THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Dennis R. ""Doobie"" Nelson, 62, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, formerly of Doniphan, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later when the COVID pandemic diminishes. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation: in care of Curran Funeral Chapel, 3305 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Doobie was born, Oct. 5, 1958, in Grand Island. He was the son of Milford R. and Arlene B. (Gregg) Nelson. He grew up in Doniphan, graduating from Doniphan High School. He attended Kearney State College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
Doobie owned and operated Nelson Farms, managing the day-to-day operations, finance, purchasing, customer service, sales, marketing and maintenance of the farm. He loved working the soil, growing crops from seeds, and took great pride in the yearly harvest.
He was a production lead for Case New Holland in Grand Island, and later was a sales and service manager for Hagie Manufacturing Co, covering the Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas territory, retiring in 2016.
He relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, in 2017. He enjoyed the relaxed pace of the islands, fixing up his house, and fishing in his spare time. His most favorite past time was meeting, making, and visiting, his newfound friends with his soulmate, Pam Woodward.
Doobie was a collector of cars and was proud owner of two 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvettes. He enjoyed attending concerts and was a stranger to no one. He was a conversationalist whose laughter resonated in a room. He was a generous, kind hearted soul who will be missed.
Doobie was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 20, 2020.