Dennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Chapman Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. more details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.