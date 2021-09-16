Dennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. more details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.
Dennis and I went to Northwest together. He was a great guy and I am sure he left a big dent in the world when he traveled on. Miss ya big guy.
Robert R Hershgeer
School
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Dennis was a great man that I enjoyed working with when I filled in on the cab line! Was always very critical on the assembly and keeping things correct and quality was always premier!! God speed Denny till we meet again!! Prayers for all!!
Brad Obermiller
September 19, 2021
Dan and family,
So saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis. So many fond memories of Dennis from school years. I so well remember him talking about taking a trip to Chicago when I was about 4th grade! Wow! to Chicago---so far away. Amazed. Now I live in Chicago and always remember that it was Dennis who opened my eyes to bigger places. We were on the Jr Hi basketball team together. He was the gentle giant in the center position. Peace to all of you.
Ron