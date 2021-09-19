Dennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Dennis was born Feb. 19, 1952, at Broken Bow, the youngest son of LeRoy and Doris (Cherry) Wiese.
He grew up on the family farm near Mason City, where he attended school through the eighth grade. Dennis attended a few years of high school in Loup City and went on to graduate from Northwest High School at Grand Island. He made his home in Chapman for a time and then Grand Island.
Following graduation Dennis was employed at New Holland for 36 years. He assembled the cabs of the combines and was able to travel to Belgium and Pennsylvania to teach correct assembly techniques.
On Aug. 20, 1982, Dennis married Sandra Sager and they were blessed with a blended family of six children.
Dennis enjoyed fast cars and spent Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed Husker football and traveling to new places. He was involved in his children's education, often spending time working through a difficult assignment. His loving support will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Hansen of Grand Island, Jeff (Amy) Wiese of Lincoln, Kimberly (Ryun) Theobald of Geneva, Jessica (Lance) Britton of Grand Island, Amanda (Joseph) Di Ferdinando of Grand Island and Megan Wiese (fiancé, Louie Tello) of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren; older brother, Danny (June) Wiese of Axtel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, LeRoy and Doris; stepfather, Joseph Prusa; sons-in-law, Jeff Hansen and Mark Follen; grandson, Henry Wiese; and stepbrothers, Randy Prusa and John Prusa.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.