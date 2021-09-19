Dan and family, So saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis. So many fond memories of Dennis from school years. I so well remember him talking about taking a trip to Chicago when I was about 4th grade! Wow! to Chicago---so far away. Amazed. Now I live in Chicago and always remember that it was Dennis who opened my eyes to bigger places. We were on the Jr Hi basketball team together. He was the gentle giant in the center position. Peace to all of you. Ron

Ron Cox Friend September 17, 2021