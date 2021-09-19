Menu
Dennis K. Wiese
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest High School
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Dennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Dennis was born Feb. 19, 1952, at Broken Bow, the youngest son of LeRoy and Doris (Cherry) Wiese.
He grew up on the family farm near Mason City, where he attended school through the eighth grade. Dennis attended a few years of high school in Loup City and went on to graduate from Northwest High School at Grand Island. He made his home in Chapman for a time and then Grand Island.
Following graduation Dennis was employed at New Holland for 36 years. He assembled the cabs of the combines and was able to travel to Belgium and Pennsylvania to teach correct assembly techniques.
On Aug. 20, 1982, Dennis married Sandra Sager and they were blessed with a blended family of six children.
Dennis enjoyed fast cars and spent Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed Husker football and traveling to new places. He was involved in his children's education, often spending time working through a difficult assignment. His loving support will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Hansen of Grand Island, Jeff (Amy) Wiese of Lincoln, Kimberly (Ryun) Theobald of Geneva, Jessica (Lance) Britton of Grand Island, Amanda (Joseph) Di Ferdinando of Grand Island and Megan Wiese (fiancé, Louie Tello) of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren; older brother, Danny (June) Wiese of Axtel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, LeRoy and Doris; stepfather, Joseph Prusa; sons-in-law, Jeff Hansen and Mark Follen; grandson, Henry Wiese; and stepbrothers, Randy Prusa and John Prusa.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis and I went to Northwest together. He was a great guy and I am sure he left a big dent in the world when he traveled on. Miss ya big guy.
Robert R Hershgeer
School
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Dennis was a great man that I enjoyed working with when I filled in on the cab line! Was always very critical on the assembly and keeping things correct and quality was always premier!! God speed Denny till we meet again!! Prayers for all!!
Brad Obermiller
September 19, 2021
Dan and family, So saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis. So many fond memories of Dennis from school years. I so well remember him talking about taking a trip to Chicago when I was about 4th grade! Wow! to Chicago---so far away. Amazed. Now I live in Chicago and always remember that it was Dennis who opened my eyes to bigger places. We were on the Jr Hi basketball team together. He was the gentle giant in the center position. Peace to all of you. Ron
Ron Cox
Friend
September 17, 2021
