Derrek J. Cocchiarella, 23, of Grand Island passed away at home Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Services celebrating Derrek's life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held the hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The celebration will continue at Pier Park, where Derrek loved to skate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.