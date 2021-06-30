Menu
Derrek J. Cocchiarella
1998 - 2021
Derrek J. Cocchiarella, 23, of Grand Island, passed away at his home on June 26, 2021.
Services celebrating Derrek's life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The celebration will continue at Pier Park, where Derrek loved to skate.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later to benefit NA. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Derrek was born Jan. 15, 1998, in Grand Island. He grew up around central Nebraska and attended Hastings High School. He gained most of his knowledge through life experiences instead of sitting in a classroom.
Derrek's laugh could be picked out of a crowd. He loved cars and if he had his way, he would have set up the audio for everyone to hear it a mile away. Derrek was a skilled skateboarder and had a few broken bones to prove it. Derrek loved guns and was a surprisingly good shot. He had several intricate tattoos thanks to his brother's interest in becoming a tattoo artist. Derrek was the life of the party and loved food. His off-the-wall humor and love for his friends and family will forever be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Linette Cocchiarella of Grand Island; his father, Anthony Cocchiarella; his siblings, Lindsey (Justice Whitten) Lyons of Hastings, and a twin brother, Dustin, Ashley Cocchiarella, Tyler Vogt and JT Vogt, all of Grand Island; his stepsiblings, Tyler Glover of Harlowtown, Mont., Rhiannon Maughan of Hastings, Paige Maughan of Hastings, and his youngest brother, Caleb Maughan of Hastings; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who became family.
Derrek was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his dog, Zena.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so so sorry about Derek my prayers are with you all.
Onilee Vasquez
June 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LoAnne Miller
June 29, 2021
