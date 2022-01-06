NORTH LOUP - Diana F. Linke, 72, of North Loup passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Murray Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be determined at a later date. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Diana Faye was born Aug. 31, 1949, at Loup City to Herbert C. and Laurel J. (VanHoosen) Linke. She was raised in Grand Island where she received her education and graduated from Grand Island High School. Diana continued her education at Wayne State and graduated with a bachelor degree in fine arts from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. While living in Kearney, Lincoln, Valley and North Loup, Diana worked in various capacities. During her working years she was as a telephone operator, substitute teacher, art teacher, and also worked for the Department of Roads. Diana retired from the Omaha Department of Corrections where she was an administrative assistant. In 2016, she settled in North Loup. Diana's passion was art. She was an accomplished portrait artist and won many awards. While in North Loup she enjoyed sharing her expertise while volunteering at Main Street Gallery. Later she took on the hobby of cooking. Diana was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Chris Nevius of Bellevue; two grandchildren, Trevor and Lauren; a brother, Dennis Linke of North Loup; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kathryn Kennedy of Divide, Colo., and Kristine and Jerry Marshall of North Loup; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Tom Kennedy.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.
I was so saddened to hear about Diana's passing. We were best of friends when we lived on Dodge street. We went to different Jr. High schools so we lost touch but connected again in High school. I talked to Diana several years ago and would like to have stayed in touch with her but life has a way of getting in the way. I sure did think about her from time to time. She was a fun, loving person. Please accept my sympathy to all her family.
Pam Schaffitzel
Friend
January 8, 2022
I was so very sorry to read of Diana's passing. We were the best of friends in High School, but sadly lost touch as we went our separate ways. I remember the night Laurel and I drove to Omaha and welcomed Dawn Elizabeth into the world. She loved her daughter with her whole heart. Diana was a great artist and had such a caring soul. I'm sorry for your loss.
Sue Rezac Ellermeier
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dennis, sorry to hear of your loss.
Mike McDermott
January 7, 2022
Dennis, so sorry to hear about Diana. I have many fond memories of her, especially at Dodge Elementary School. We were in Brownies and classes together. I remember she hosted a slumber party on election night when JFK was elected. We all stayed up watching it on TV until it was official. I came over to your house on Dodge Street many times to play. She was an outstanding artist, I was so amazed at her talent. She took me along with her and your mom to see your mom"s one-room country school house north of GI. Diana was so much fun!
Loved her,
Jane Plautz Dreher
Redlands, California