NORTH LOUP - Diana F. Linke, 72, of North Loup passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Murray Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be determined at a later date. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Diana Faye was born Aug. 31, 1949, at Loup City to Herbert C. and Laurel J. (VanHoosen) Linke. She was raised in Grand Island where she received her education and graduated from Grand Island High School.

Diana continued her education at Wayne State and graduated with a bachelor degree in fine arts from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

While living in Kearney, Lincoln, Valley and North Loup, Diana worked in various capacities. During her working years she was as a telephone operator, substitute teacher, art teacher, and also worked for the Department of Roads. Diana retired from the Omaha Department of Corrections where she was an administrative assistant. In 2016, she settled in North Loup.

Diana's passion was art. She was an accomplished portrait artist and won many awards. While in North Loup she enjoyed sharing her expertise while volunteering at Main Street Gallery. Later she took on the hobby of cooking. Diana was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Chris Nevius of Bellevue; two grandchildren, Trevor and Lauren; a brother, Dennis Linke of North Loup; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kathryn Kennedy of Divide, Colo., and Kristine and Jerry Marshall of North Loup; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Tom Kennedy.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.