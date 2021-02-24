Dianne R. Gammons, 75, of Grand Island, died of respiratory failure Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.

Dianne Renee Willman was born Jan. 12, 1945, in Grand Island to Robert W. and Dolores (Koorstad) Willman. She grew up on the family farm in Merrick County. Dianne was called "Muffin" by her parents. She was the apple of her father's eye. Her Uncle Walt was the owner of Willman's clothing store in downtown Grand Island. Her Aunt Lillian taught for many years at Grand Island Senior High.

Dianne was educated at Lockwood School District No. 1 in Merrick County, and she graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1963. She briefly attended Midland College in Fremont, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She worked in a variety of jobs, mostly in food service, in Lincoln and Omaha.

Dianne became an alcoholic in early adulthood, and as a result found it difficult to maintain employment and lasting friendships.

In 1970, she gave her baby a chance at a good life by allowing her to be adopted.

Her husband was retired U.S. Air Force Col. David Bradley Gammons. Their happy marriage was her life's greatest accomplishment. After Dave's death in 1996, she moved from Bellevue back to Grand Island, and lived with her widower father on South Arthur Street until his death in 2006.

Dianne had a heart for animals, especially cats. For several years she enjoyed patronizing the Grand Island Public Library.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Rita Willman of rural Clay County, and her birth daughter, Kerry Rice, of Omaha.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her brother, Collin, who lived for only one day.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.