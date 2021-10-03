Menu
Dolores K. Shada
LOUP CITY - Dolores K. Shada, 95, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Josaphat's with a sodality rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Josaphat's.
Memorials are suggested to the Shada family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences for the Shada family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.
Kevin and Cheryl Palu
October 5, 2021
