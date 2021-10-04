LOUP CITY - Dolores K. Shada, 95, of Loup City, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff members at Rose Lane Home for their loving care.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Josaphat's with a sodality rosary at 7.
Memorials are suggested to the Shada family for later designation to charities.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for the Shada family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Dolores K. (McCarville) Shada was born June 23, 1926, at Loup City to Hugh and Helen (Stanczyk) McCarville. She grew up and attended school at Loup City.
On March 28, 1976, she married S. Perry Shada at Kearney. Dolores spent her early years on the family farm and then moved to Loup City. While in Loup City she worked for the Cornhusker Ammunition Plant in Grand Island. She then moved to Kearney and worked for Eaton. She retired from Eaton and Delores and Perry moved back to Loup City.
Dolores was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City, Circle 3 and Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. Dolores enjoyed her flower garden, and jigsaw and crossword puzzles. You could always find her straightening up the church sanctuary after services.
Dolores is survived by her children, Connie (Norm) Lund of Omaha; Linda (Robert Ferraguti) Kosmicki of St. George, Kan.; Kenneth (Janet) Kosmicki of Loup City; Becci (Earl) Teichmeier of Loup City; and Bernadette (Ken) Kuszak of Geneva; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen Palu of Plattsmouth.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Perry; five siblings and one grandchild.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.