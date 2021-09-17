ORD - Donald E. Christen, 87, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Valley County Health System in Ord.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Military Honors will be presented at the Church by the Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298, Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery at Anselmo.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Church, with a Rosary at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.