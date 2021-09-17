ORD - Donald E. Christen, 87, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Valley County Health System in Ord. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Military Honors will be presented at the Church by the Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298, Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery at Anselmo. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Church, with a Rosary at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So sorry for your loss.
Mary & Jerry Cook
Family
September 22, 2021
So very sorry to learn of the passing of Don. He and Bess raised a wonderful family! He was such a great friend to my family(Burnham) and me! Mom and Dad (Rich& Marilyn Burnham), thought the world of him and they had a lot of good times together, whether having coffee at their kitchen table or at the Legion Club on Friday or Saturday night! He will truly be missed but great memories will keep him with everyone in our hearts! You are all in our thoughts and prayers! Cindy Burnham Kenton and families
Cindy Kenton
Friend
September 20, 2021
Love ya Uncle Donald, yous a good man--- and you'll always be in my heart.