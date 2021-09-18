ORD - Donald E. Christen, 87, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Valley County Health System in Ord.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Military Honors will be presented at the Church by the Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298, Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery at Anselmo. The Rev. Mark Maresh will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Church, with a Rosary at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Burwell Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Don was born at home on the family farm on Aug. 11, 1934, to Theodore Pius and Julia Josephine (Leonard) Christen. 1934 was a terrible drought year in Nebraska and Don always claimed that his dad would say that Don was the only thing he raised in 1934 and he did a darn poor job of that.

Don spent his early childhood on a farm on the Columbia Table in Custer County. In 1941, his parents purchased the Farritor place east of Victoria Springs. He attended country school and the University of Nebraska Agricultural High School in Curtis, where he graduated in 1952. He enjoyed playing football, boxing and running track while in school.

After high school, Don worked on the Bill Estes Ranch until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953.

He returned to Nebraska after military service and married Bessie Violet Boren from Halsey on Nov. 8, 1957. Don worked for the Hannah Ranch near Brownlee, and the Teaford Ranch near Purdum, before going to work for Harsh Mercantile in Purdum in 1960.

In 1970, Don accepted a job with Nutrena and the family moved to Burwell. As a salesman for Nutrena, he knew every farmer and rancher in the area.

In 1984, Don opened a Nutrena dealership in Ord and over the next several years, Valley Feeds was one of the top selling dealerships in Nutrena's Grand Island District. He sold the business in 1996. Don spent the next several years filling the gaps between fishing trips by helping friends with planting, haying and harvesting.

Over the years, Don was involved in a variety of activities. He served two separate terms on the Burwell City Council and was instrumental in getting the ball fields renovated in the city park. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and served as post commander of Burwell Post 298. While his kids were involved in high school sports, he spent many years timing track meets, working on the football chain gang, and coaching women's softball.

Don lived a full life and was always game for a good adventure. He loved to fish. Whether it was Canada, at the Calamus, in Puget Sound, or any of a million little Sandhills lakes, Don could outfish just about anyone. For a lefty, he developed a pretty solid golf game and he enjoyed playing in a league and going on golf excursions wherever he traveled. He was a fixture at morning coffee, the Burwell Legion Club, and the Ord Vet's Club and enjoyed visiting with friends.

Don was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Anselm's in Anselmo and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ord.

Celebrating Don's life are his seven children and their families, Mary Jo (Larry) Burson of South Bend, Donald Lee (Carolyn) of Burwell, Julie Anne (David) Studnicka of Clay Center, Jeffrey Todd of Marysville, Wash., Susan Lisa (Brian) Pierce of Eagle, Blaine Jay (Jen) of Omaha and Brian Matthew of Great Bend, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Carol Christen from Broken Bow; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Dan Frerichs of Gothenburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Eileen Christen and Leo and Grace Christen.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.