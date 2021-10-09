Menu
Donald Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
ALDA - Donald A. Duncan, 73 of Alda, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow in Prairie Center Haven's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donald A. Duncan was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Kearney to William and Viola ( Godown) Duncan. Don was raised in Kearney and received his education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Don attended Kearney State College where he earned his bachelor's degree in business in 1971.
On Jan. 29, 1971, Don was united in marriage to Sandra Stull at the Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. To this union two children were blessed.
Don worked as an accountant for Monarch Industries and at T&E Cattle for many years. He later worked at U-Save Foods and Cabela's, retiring in 2010. Don was involved in numerous activities, including 4-H and FFA. He was an avid sports fan always cheering on the Huskers and St. Louis Cardinals. Don enjoyed rodeos and attending many of his grandchildren's sporting events. Most of all, Don loved time spent with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Duncan of Alda; sons, Rob Duncan of Fremont and Chris Duncan of Lincoln; grandchildren, Riley, Carter and Ian Duncan; a brother, Ron Duncan of Cairo; a sister, Jolene Schroer and husband, Rod, of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Terry Duncan.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
I worked on the audit of T&E Cattle when Don was the accountant. He was a pleasure to work with on the audit. He was a genuine, honest, smart, hard working and pleasant individual. I lost touch with Don over the years and only now realize how much I miss individuals like Don. There are not too many out there like Don. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with Don´s family and I know that he will be sorely missed. I am glad to have known Don and will also miss him.
Terry Meier
October 11, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you and this time of such a loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this time. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Michalynn Wagner
Other
October 10, 2021
Sandy, I just found out about Don. I'm so sorry fir your loss. I have been thinking about you so much. Prayers for you and your family. I heard so many things about "Duncan" and when I met him, he was so kind. Love you and pray for peace for you. Keep those great memories fresh as you think of Don. Judy & Terry Desch.
Judy Desch
Friend
October 10, 2021
Dear Duncan family, I was so saddened to hear if Don´s passing. We had many great discussions at Cabela´s and he always had such a positive outlook!! He took good care of our customers and was sorely missed when he retired! Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Terri Hongsermeier (formerly Cabela´s HR)
Terri Hongsermeier
Friend
October 8, 2021
