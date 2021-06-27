ST. PAUL - Donald V. "Don" Ewers, 93, of St. Paul died Saturday, June 26, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Don was born Jan. 11, 1928, on the Ewers family farm south of St. Paul, the son of Edward and Elenora (Matousek) Ewers. He received his early education at Bunker Hill School and was a 1946 graduate of St. Paul High School.
He was united in marriage to Joan L. Stone on July 22, 1946, at St. Paul. The couple lived on the Ewers homeplace. In early years, Don worked for the sugar beet factory and the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Plant in Grand Island. He and Joan farmed, raising various crops and livestock. Don was also well known for growing watermelons which he sold at the end of his driveway along Highway 281.
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was a 70-year member of Knights of Columbus Council 1918 of St. Paul. He had also been a school board member of the former Bunker Hill School.
Don enjoyed many things, including playing cards and checkers, horseshoes, hunting, fishing, bowling, Husker football and volleyball and playing baseball with his kids and grandkids. Working hard all day and spending time with and attending his kids', grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities brought him great joy. Don enjoyed telling stories to his family about the past, and did so up until several hours before he passed. His mind was sharp as a tack and he was so proud to say that he was born, lived and died on the family farm. He will be deeply missed by all his family.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: LeRoy and Judy Johnson of Grand Island, Dan Ewers of Falls City, Mary Jane Molt of Grand Island, Susan and Wayne Knapp of St. Paul, and Gary and Kathy Ewers of Columbus; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan on March 13, 2000; a daughter, Carol Johnson; a son, Jim Ewers; two great-granddaughters; three brothers Edwin, Leo and Clayton Ewers; and two sisters Helen Mamot and Rosella Rowland
Condolences and memories may be shared with Don's family and his video tribute viewed by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.